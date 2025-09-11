KTR Slams Congress Over Alleged Sale of Group-I Posts, Calls for Judicial Probe and Re-exam

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of betraying the aspirations of thousands of unemployed youth in Telangana by allegedly selling Group-I posts. He expressed strong indignation against ministers and the Chief Minister’s Office, citing widespread student allegations that huge sums of money were demanded for jobs.

KTR said the state government had “auctioned off jobs in the open market,” thereby dashing the hopes of lakhs of aspirants who spent years preparing for competitive examinations, investing their valuable time and their parents’ hard-earned resources. He demanded that the government respond immediately to the serious charges being voiced by Group-I candidates in the media, alleging that crores of rupees had changed hands in exchange for posts.

Highlighting the High Court’s earlier directions, KTR insisted that the Group-I preliminary examination be reconducted in a transparent manner, leaving no scope for irregularities. He demanded the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate the large-scale malpractice and to bring to light those who “sold government jobs.”

KTR also called for a special Assembly session to debate the Group-I scam and hold the Congress government accountable. He said that only a thorough judicial inquiry and a transparent re-exam could deliver justice to unemployed youth and prevent the recurrence of such scandals in the future.

“The Congress government has failed miserably in conducting Group-I examinations, pushing the future of unemployed youth into uncertainty,” KTR charged. He alleged that the government’s “incompetence combined with greed for money” was responsible for the irregularities. “By selling jobs, the Congress has slit the throats of the unemployed,” he remarked sharply.

KTR contrasted the current scenario with the BRS government’s tenure, during which he claimed recruitment was conducted transparently. “Today, the Congress has turned recruitment into a business, collecting crores of rupees for posts,” he added, warning that the youth will never forgive this betrayal.

Finally, KTR demanded that the Congress government convene a special Assembly session to deliberate on its unfulfilled election promise of providing two lakh jobs within one year. He urged the government to recognise the severity of the unemployment crisis and demonstrate sincerity by taking concrete steps, instead of deceiving the youth with hollow assurances.

