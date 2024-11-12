Live
KTR Slams Revanth Reddy Over Land Pooling for Pharma
KTR criticizes CM Revanth for forcibly acquiring farmers' land for pharma companies, accusing the government of neglecting farmers.
KTR has strongly criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the issue of land pooling for pharma companies. He accused the state government of exploiting farmers.
KTR pointed out that Telangana is in a state of turmoil.
There is widespread unrest among farmers, students, and workers. Farmers are protesting for better prices, but the government is ignoring their demands.
He condemned the government's decision to acquire farmers' land for pharma industries.
KTR called it an unfair move that harms farmers' livelihoods.
KTR also questioned Revanth Reddy’s stance on the issue. He suggested that Revanth should either support the farmers or stand with the government’s exploitative policies.
He expressed frustration with the government’s failures, mentioning the mishandling of farmer protests and the issue of land acquisition.
He warned that if the government doesn’t change its ways, the people of Telangana will rise up against these unjust policies.
The tone of KTR’s message was one of anger over the mismanagement and exploitation of the people.
తెలంగాణ తిరగబడుతోంది-తెలంగాణ తల్లడిల్లుతోంది— KTR (@KTRBRS) November 12, 2024
కుటుంబ దాహం కోసం తన ప్రాంతంపై కుట్రలు చేస్తే లగచర్ల లాగయించి ఎదురొడ్డుతుంది
మా భూములు మాకేనని కొడంగల్ కొట్లాడుతుంది
పసలేని, పనికిరాని పాగల్ పాలనలో తెలంగాణ ఆగమైతుంది
కుట్రల కుతంత్రపు పాలనలో కట్టలు తెంచుకునే కోపం తో నా తెలంగాణ… pic.twitter.com/liaE7n0Jvb