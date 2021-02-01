KTR strikes a tough note, warns BJP of hitting back

Hyderabad: Condemning the attack by the BJP workers on the residence of party MLA Ch Dharma Reddy, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the BJP leaders cannot come out if the TRS workers lose patience.

The TRS leader urged the democracy-loving people to raise their voice on the physical attacks by the saffron party leaders. In a statement issued here, KTR said that in democracy there is no place for such attacks.

"Unable to convince their version in democracy, the BJP was trying to show its voice by physically attacking the leaders of other parties. There is a need for the democratic people to condemn the act by BJP leaders," said Rao.

Alleging that in the past also the BJP had made several attacks going beyond rational criticism in politics, Rama Rao said that the BJP's physical attacks were not at all good for Telangana politics. He said that the TRS would want Telangana politics to be value-based.

The BJP should remember that TRS has strength to protect every worker of the party. "I want to remind them that if the patience of the party workers is exhausted, they will not allow the BJP leaders to come out of the house. We have already cautioned the BJP leaders stating that there is a limit for patience.

We are going forward as a responsible party. The BJP should not forget that TRS is a party of movement," said Rao. The people of the state and also the intellectuals should question the BJP leaders who are trying to create differences among the peaceful Telangana society.