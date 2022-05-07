KTR takes jibe at RaGa's tour to Telangana, Congress hits back

Hyderabad: State IT Minister KT Ramarao on Saturday reacted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Telangana tour and took a jibe at AICC leader. He stated that political tourists will come and go and only KCR will stay in Telangana. He further attached a pic to his post which is going viral on the internet.

He took to his Twitter and tweeted as "Political tourists will come and go. Only KCR Garu here to stay in #TELANGANA." It is known that Rahul Gandhi visited Warangal and addressed the public meeting citing Warangal Declaration and he raised his voice against farmers' problems in the State.

Recating to KTR's tweet, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy tweeted that Telangana might be a tourism spot for TRS but for Congress it is the State of students who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana. It is the dream come true State of 4 crore people. Even if KTR thinks it is a tourist place, the Congress has turned the State into it.

On the other hand, making light of the Congress party's farmers declaration announced on Friday, the TRS demanded that the latter to implement all the assurances given under the declaration in the Congress-ruled States first. The TRS wondered why the assurances given by the grand old party were not implemented in the country since independence. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that during the 2018 elections, the Congress had announced farm loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakhs which was outrightly rejected by the farmers of Telangana. Now, it was making the same promise.

He questioned that the Congress is assuring to extend Rs 15,000 investment subsidy to farmers in Telangana. But why was not the same promise made in the Congress-ruled States? reminding that the UPA government had failed to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee on Minimum Support Price to various crops.

Reacting sharply to the Congress claims that it had delivered Telangana State, Niranjan Reddy pointed out that if people had believed that the State was formed due to the Congress party, they would have elected it to power in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. "It was beyond Rahul Gandhi's capability to ensure farmers' welfare. Instead, he should gear up to fight against the BJP," he challenged.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy sought to know whether the farmers' declaration was made by AICC or TPCC. Will the Congress party adopt the same declaration for other States in the country as well, he asked.

"Since the Congress is a national party, it cannot have a State-specific policy. Rahul Gandhi does not hold any official position within his party, to give the declaration on behalf of the Congress," he stated.

The Congress MP had only reiterated the false assurances and accusations being made by the State leaders for the last eight years. There was nothing new for the people to take note of, he charged. He stated that people of Telangana neither believed in the Congress in the past and would believe at present nor in the future.

Countering Rahul Gandhi's comments on alliance with the TRS, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has categorically stated that no political party including the TRS was ready to make a pact with the Congress. He said the regional parties in the country were very strong compared to the national parties and no regional party was ready to make an alliance with the Congress that was on the death bed.

He also said that the schemes that were being implemented in Telangana were not seen in the Congress-ruled States. "The Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi are trying to mislead the people with their false propaganda," he said.