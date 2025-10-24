KTR tars Cong govt in graft paint; says mafia raj reigns supreme in TG

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that there was mafia rule in the state and not the Indiramma rule and claimed that pressure from Minister Jupally Krishna Rao made senior IAS Officer SAM Rizvi a scapegoat.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, BRS Working President Rama Rao came down heavily on the Congress government, accusing it of large-scale corruption, administrative collapse, and lawlessness across the state. He said that the “stench of corruption under the Congress regime spread throughout Telangana,” and that the once agriculture-leading state is now being turned into a hub of gun culture and mafia-style politics.

Rao said he had never seen such a weak Chief Minister in his entire political career. He condemned the shocking incident where the Chief Minister allegedly sent a Task Force to a minister’s residence, while the accused was taken away by the same minister in her car.

“When a minister’s own daughter accused the Chief Minister of being involved in the incident, he chose to remain shamefully silent,” Rao said, adding that the Chief Minister completely lost control over his administration and ministers. “When your own ministers openly level corruption charges against you and you still cannot act, that shows how spineless the leadership is,” KTR remarked.

The BRS leader went on to say that only after Telangana gets rid of a ‘Dawood Ibrahim-style’ Chief Minister will the state be free from misfortune. He further said that even IAS and IPS officers were living in fear under the Congress regime.

Many were opting for voluntary retirement due to constant political interference and pressure to act illegally. “Honest officers are being harassed, while corrupt ministers have turned the Secretariat into a trading centre for contracts and kickbacks,” he alleged.

The BRS leader alleged that corruption became institutionalised. “When the CM himself amasses thousands of crores, his ministers compete to make hundreds of crores.

Telangana has become a mafia state, not an Indiramma Rajyam,” KTR said. He expressed shock over reports that a minister’s daughter admitted that industrialists were being threatened at gunpoint.

Despite clear evidence, no action has been taken against those involved. He alleged that Chief Minister’s residence became the centre for all internal ‘settlements’ and accused the police department of being biased in favour of Congress leaders.

“If the DGP truly stands for honesty, he must act immediately in the gun threat case and question those involved, including senior Congress leaders. The police must show integrity and reveal, who supplied and who wielded the gun,” he demanded.

KTR criticised the BJP for maintaining silence over these issues, calling it a ‘joint venture administration’ between BJP and Congress. “Neither Amit Shah nor any Union Minister has spoken about Telangana’s corruption.

The BJP is shielding the Congress,” he alleged. Quoting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks that ‘no government has ever been as chaotic and corrupt as this one’, KTR said it was a public acknowledgment of Congress’ total failure.