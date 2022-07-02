KTR to Modi: Aao, Dekho, Seekho

Hyderabad: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to Telangana, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday asked the BJP leaders to come, see and learn (Aao Dekho Seekho) from Telangana.

In an 'open' letter to the Prime Minister, Rao said the backwardness of the 'so called double engine States' has made BJP opt for a progressive place like Hyderabad for their meetings.

"Having hatred and narrow mindedness filled in their DNA, it is too much to expect that they will talk about development and welfare of people in the NEC meeting," said KTR. The TRS leader said the real agenda of the meeting was to spread hatred and not talk about any innovative policies and schemes. He alleged that BJP's real ideology "has always been to divide people". "The BJP runs on the pillars of lies; it will be too much to expect them to introspect. The BJP will not get a better place than Telangana to reinvent themselves and give a fresh start to their politics which works for development", he said.

Rao said the PM should study the Telangana model of development, its policies, schemes that could be implemented in BJP-ruled States "which are being troubled by double engines. "Aao, Dekho-seekho'. Think of building a Vasudaiva kutumbam-like society with religious harmony; take steps towards a new beginning," advised Rao. He listed the policies of the Centre, which, he claimed, were copied from Telangana.

Rao said, "Learn how to strengthen the irrigation sector in the country by studying the Kaleshwaram Project. Learn how to rejuvenate lakes in the country by studying Mission Kakatiya. Telangana government introduced schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, constructed Rythu Vedikas; It is providing 24-hour free power. Change your attitude towards the farmers of the nation. You have copied Telangana's Rythu Bandhu, renamed it and introduced PM Kisan Yojna; but it's unfortunate that you have not included new farmers under the scheme for the past three years. Please change the terms of the policy and make it more farmer- friendly," said Rao. He targeted the government for increasing unemployment in the country.

Rao alleged that the BJP 'cheated' the Telangana youth by not giving ITIR Project to Hyderabad. He mentioned the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. The TRS leader said, "under your governance, the economy of the country has hit the lowest; rupee value has gone down drastically. While BJP leaders who graduated from WhatsApp University are clueless about the country's economy, Telangana is fast progressing. Please take special classes on how to develop the economy from Telangana", quipped KTR.

Rao said, "Accept the hospitality of Hyderabad and don't forget to eat Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. Come up with some fresh political thoughts and also a new beginning by having Irani chai in our city."