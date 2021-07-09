KTR to Opposition: Don't diss KCR to hog the limelight

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao asked Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay to learn how Telangana government was taking up development works in the villages during his padayatra.

The minister was speaking in a meeting at Telangana Bhavan where Singareni Coal Mines Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh President KengaralaMallaiah and his followers joined TRS on Thursday. The Minister took a dig at the State BJP president's padayatra stating, "Season has started for padayatra... good, your health will improve. Go to every village and see how the development was going on and compare whether there were such development in BJP-ruled States," said Rama Rao. He also asked the BJP president to tell what his party has done for Telangana.

The BJP did not give a single national project to Telangana, it cancelled ITIR project, Bayyaram Steel Plant and also it ignored the government's plea to exempt Singareni employees from paying income tax. On the BJP leaders' comments that the government was releasing funds to Huzurabad because of elections, Rao asked the leaders to get more funds from the Centre.

The TRS leader said that the BJP jumped up and down after winning in Dubbaka and getting some seats in GHMC. "The BJP lost deposits in 104 out of 119 seats during 2014 elections, they lost deposits in 105 seats in 2018 election, in Nagarjunasagar, they got just 7,000 votes and in MLC elections they lost two seats including the sitting seat," said Rao.

The TRS leader also criticised the new TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for calling Congress president Sonia Gandhi as Telangana Talli. "He was the one who once said Sonia was a bali devata, who was responsible for the deaths of Telangana youth and now he is saying Telangana Talli. Who knows he may say Chandrababu Naidu is the father of Telangana. He is talking of TRS purchasing MLA... who knows better about purchasing than a person who was caught red handed in the cash for vote case," said Rao.

The TRS leader lashed out at the opposition leaders for targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. "These days it has become a fashion to abuse CM KCR and they are thinking that they can become a big leader by abusing KCR. If you want to become a bigger leader than KCR, then you should love Telangana more than KCR and this will get you votes," said Rao. He called upon the Singareni workers to be united and not to allow other parties to enter into their constituencies.