KTR urges BRS cadre to hold State Formation Day fete in grand manner

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations will be held grandly at Telangana Bhavan on June 2.

The BRS leader has called upon the party cadre for large-scale celebrations by hoisting the national flag and party flag in all BRS district offices, constituencies, municipalities, towns and mandals. KTR asked senior party leaders and all activists to participate and celebrate the formation celebrations grandly with the people. He said that the State was achieved under the leadership of the leader of the movement KCR after 14 years of tireless struggle and this occasion should be celebrated grandly under the auspices of the party.

On June 2, the founding members of the party and the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Madhusudana Chari will participate in the hoisting of the national flag and the party flag at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, and senior party leaders and activists are requested to participate in these celebrations on a large scale. He also requested that the national flag and the party flags be hoisted in all district party offices across Telangana under the auspices of the party presidents and celebrations be held.

KTR recalled that the six-decade dream was possible only with the sacrifices of martyrs, the struggles of government employees, students and the collective efforts of all sections of society. He said that the first ten years of Telangana’s struggle have become an example for the entire country. KTR made it clear that the schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Mission Kakatiya, and Mission Bhagiratha, which were launched on the soil of Telangana, were a source of pride for every child of Telangana.