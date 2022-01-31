KTR urges PM to fulfil promises

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil the promises he had made to people and the State.



In a tweet to the PM on Sunday, KTR expressed the hope that all budget allocations will be equitable. He tweeted: "Honorable Sri Narendra Modi ji - As the NDA Government is set to present Budget 2022, I would like to remind you of some promises that you had made to India with target delivery in 2022."

"Hope all allocations will be equitable and reflect firm resolve in translating your vision into reality", he stated, reminding the PM about the assurance he had given to double the income of farmers by 2022 and also the promise of providing house, water, electricity and toilet to every household in the country by 2022.

Support to TS KTR also urged Modi to "support progressive State like Telangana (which is fourth largest contributor to the economy) by way of honouring the promises made in the A P Reorganization Act and recommendations by the Niti Ayog to support the Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya."

The Parliament session will be beginning on January 31(Monday). The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on February 1.

