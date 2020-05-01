KTR writes to Piyush Goyal, proposes measures to boost economy

IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao wrote to Union Minister Piyush Goyal proposing some measures that the centre could follow to reboot, energize the economy and attract investments in the country.

He asked the centre to grant funds to procure quality machinery, provide international training to the staff and attractive incentives on exports. Direct financial assistance to SMEs in worst affected sectors along with the bailout, deferment of dues, priority government orders are some of the measures suggested by KTR.

The minister further asked to create an empowered strategy group to identify and follow up on investment opportunities. "The growth in the economy will help us to compete for manufacturing opportunities," he said.

KTR also suggested the centre to focus on creating world class industrial infrastructure over the next one year. Development of world class ITIs and polytechnic, self-contained industrial parks and corridors are among them. He asked the union minister to grab all the opportunities that the country have to boost the economy.

