KTR writes to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on LPG crisis

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to immediately intervene and address the severe shortage of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders.

Rama Rao wrote a letter to the Union Minister highlighting that the disruption in LPG supply was severely affecting hotels, eateries, PG hostels and small food businesses. He warned that if the supply was not restored immediately, thousands of establishments could be forced to shut down, leading to severe hardship for lakhs of workers and students, who depend on these services.

To address the crisis, KTR proposed a set of practical measures to the Central government. He suggested introducing a tiered LPG allocation system to ensure that small vendors and vulnerable businesses receive priority supply. He also recommended the creation of a real-time public dashboard to provide transparent information on LPG cylinder availability across districts. He urged the Union Government to implement a temporary price freeze on commercial LPG cylinders to prevent additional financial burden on small businesses during this crisis.

KTR also called for strict action against black marketing, where domestic LPG cylinders were illegally diverted for commercial use and sold at inflated prices. In addition, KTR requested that PG hostels in IT corridor areas, which house lakhs of students and employees, be treated under a special protection category to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply.

He also stressed that gas-based crematoriums must be classified as essential services, so that their operations are not disrupted due to the shortage of LPG cylinders.

He further highlighted that lakhs of daily wage workers dependent on the hotel and food sector could lose their livelihoods if kitchens are forced to shut down. Describing the situation as a serious crisis affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of people, KTR urged the Union Government to take immediate, coordinated action to restore LPG supplies and safeguard essential services across the country.