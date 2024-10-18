Live
KTR's Case Against Konda Surekha Adjourned to Monday
Hyderabad: The court hearing regarding the case filed by Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) against MLA Konda Surekha has been postponed to Monday. The case pertains to remarks made by Konda Surekha, which led KTR to file a defamation suit.
As part of the legal proceedings, the Nampally court is set to record KTR's statement on Monday. The defamation case has drawn significant attention, with both political figures making headlines. This postponement adds further anticipation as the court prepares to examine the details of the case in the coming week.
The case is expected to play a significant role in shaping the political narrative in Telangana, as KTR’s move to file the lawsuit comes amid heightened tensions between the two leaders.