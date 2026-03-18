Kukatpally police crack Rs 1-cr hawala heist, four held

Kukatpally police, in coordination with CCS Balanagar, swiftly solved the sensational Rs 1 crore robbery case and apprehended key accused involved in the dacoity targeting motorcyclists. A portion of the stolen cash was also recovered during the operation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Md. Omer Shareef (32), Md. Ghouse Saddam (28), Abdul Hameed (33), and Md. Khusrouddin (42). Meanwhile, Chotu, Salman, Ghouse, Zeeshan, and Jammu are absconding.

According to police, the prime conspirator, Md. Khusrouddin, was working at Sidra Enterprises in Bahadurpura. He, along with his colleague and complainant Md. Azeemuddin, was assigned to collect large sums of cash using a token system involving a Rs 10 note. The collected cash was later handed over to one Shaik Ibrahim at various locations.

Khusrouddin later realised that the transactions involved unaccounted hawala money. Exploiting this, he hatched a plan to misappropriate the funds. About two months before the incident, he contacted Md. Omer Shareef, a driver, and briefed him about the illegal cash movement.

On March 17, 2026, Khusrouddin and Azeemuddin were instructed to collect Rs 1 crore in Kukatpally using the token system. After receiving the cash, Khusrouddin tipped off Omer Shareef about their route and movement.

Acting on the plan, Omer Shareef, along with his associates, followed the duo on multiple motorcycles. Near Pillar No. 836, the accused attacked them by throwing chilli powder into their eyes, causing them to lose control and crash into a bus.

Amid the chaos, the accused snatched the cash bag and fled the scene. One of the accused, Saddam, also fell during the attack and abandoned his Honda Activa, which later helped police trace the gang.

During investigation, police found that some of the accused were planning to flee to Lucknow by flight. Acting swiftly, Kukatpally Police and CCS teams tracked and apprehended the suspects.

Further investigation is underway to nab the remaining absconding accused and to uncover any wider hawala network linked to the case.