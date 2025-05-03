Live
L. Srinivasa Rao Assumes Charge as Gadwal Lead Bank Manager, Meets Collector Santhosh
Gadwal: L. Srinivasa Rao, the newly appointed Lead Bank Manager for Jogulamba Gadwal district, officially assumed his responsibilities and paid a courtesy visit to District Collector B.M. Santhosh on Saturday.
The meeting took place at the Collector’s chamber, where Srinivasa Rao greeted the Collector with a flower plant as a token of respect. During the brief interaction, both officials discussed collaborative efforts between the district administration and banking sector to support development initiatives.
Srinivasa Rao previously served in Nagar Kurnool district and has now been transferred to Gadwal, replacing Ayyappa Reddy, who was relieved from the post following his transfer.
The appointment is expected to bring renewed momentum to the district’s banking coordination, particularly in areas like financial inclusion, agricultural credit, and priority sector lending.