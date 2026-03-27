Lakhs of devotees to witness Sri Sitarama Kalyanam today

Bhadrachalam: All arrangements are in place for the Sri Rama Navami festivities at the renowned Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple, with lakhs of devotees expected to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama and Goddess Sita on Friday.

Devotees from across the country have been arriving in large numbers, considering it highly auspicious to witness the Kalyanam. With the celestial wedding scheduled for Friday and the Maha Pattabhishekam on Saturday, the temple town has turned into a hub of spiritual activity.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with his wife, will offer silk clothes and Mutyala Talambralu to the deities, continuing a tradition dating back to the Nizam era, officials said.

State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will attend the Maha Pattabhishekam (coronation) ceremony on Saturday as part of the long-standing temple tradition. Several ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, along with MPs and MLAs, are also expected to participate in the main events.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for both VIPs and the general public. Special security and protocol measures have been put in place to ensure smooth movement of dignitaries, while allowing devotees free access to participate in the festivities. Temporary shelters have been set up across the town to accommodate pilgrims, along with facilities such as information centres, first-aid camps, drinking water and food distribution.

Decorative lighting at the temple has become a major attraction during the

evenings. At Mithila Stadium, the main venue for the Kalyanam, arrangements have been made to accommodate over 31,000 devotees across 26 sectors. Of these, more than 16,000 devotees will be allowed through tickets, while around 15,000 can witness the event free of cost from the gallery. To ensure clear viewing, 45 LED screens have been installed, while security has been strengthened with 64 CCTV cameras at key locations. In view of the summer heat, cooling systems and a large number of fans have been arranged at the venue.

Medical teams have set up first-aid centres and ambulances are on standby for emergencies.

Around three lakh laddus have been prepared, and multiple counters have been arranged for distribution of prasadam and talambralu.

Officials said all departments are working in close coordination to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the Sri Rama Navami celebrations