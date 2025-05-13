Live
Lalita Sahasranama and Hanuman Chalisa Chanting Mark Purnima Celebrations in Shantinagar
Gadwal: On the auspicious occasion of Purnima (Full Moon Day), special pujas were performed for Gayatri Gomata at the Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple located in Shantinagar, within the Vaddepalli Municipality limits. The event was organized under the auspices of the Go Pracharak Seva Samithi, and rituals were conducted by temple priest Vinay Kaushal Sharma.
As part of the spiritual proceedings, women devotees recited the Lalita Sahasranama Parayanam, while men chanted the Hanuman Chalisa, filling the temple with a devotional atmosphere. Following the recitations, devotees received theertha and prasadam as blessings.
In a symbolic and devotional gesture, a sari offered to Gayatri Gomata was presented as a gift to Smt. Shantha, honoring her contributions and presence at the event.
Among the participants in the program were:
Poornima, Narsing Shantha, Geetha, Chinnari Ananya
Gayatri Srinivasulu – President
Manikyam Venkateshwarlu – Secretary
Ramachandrudu, Shiva Shekhar, and several other devotees and community members
The event was marked by spiritual unity, community participation, and reverence towards cow worship, reflecting the cultural and religious traditions upheld in the region.