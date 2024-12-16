Land acquisition process for Old City Metro gains steam

Hyderabad: The land acquisition process for the much-awaited Metro Rail project has picked up pace in Hyderabad’s Old City. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) is pushing forward with the acquisition of nearly 1,100 properties along the 7.5-kilometre MGBS-Chandrayangutta route, representing a significant milestone in the expansion of the city’s metro network.

The Metro Rail Phase-II Green line project is making significant strides as it approaches the Old City, with officials swiftly advancing land acquisition efforts. On Sunday, Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) MD NVS Reddy revealed that requisitions for 900 properties have already been submitted to the District Collector under the Land Acquisition Act, and the Collector has issued preliminary notifications for 800 properties in phases.

Moreover, the Collector has also completed issuing the preliminary declaration for 400 properties out of the notified properties. NVS Reddy further informed that the awards for compensation for 200 affected properties would be completed by the end of this month. “The compensation will be paid immediately, and the demolition work will begin. This will smoothen the construction of the metro rail route in Old City,” added Reddy.

NVS Reddy stated that negotiations are also being held with the owners of the affected properties simultaneously. He emphasised that with the arrival of the Metro Rail, Old City is going to become a very attractive area. Not only will employment opportunities improve, but the entire area will achieve great development without pollution. “The Chief Minister is giving top priority to the Metro Rail route here,” he stated.

With the rising concerns of the religious structures en route, NVS Reddy clarified that during the road expansion and metro construction, all religious and historical structures are being protected with engineering solutions. There are over 103 religious structures on the route, including 21 mosques, 12 temples, 12 Ashoorkhanas, 33 dargahs, 7 graveyards, 6 chillas, and other sensitive structures. HAML MD NVS Reddy informed, “All religious, heritage, and other sensitive structures are being protected through innovative engineering solutions and careful adjustment of pillars and stations. No heritage or sensitive structures will be demolished or touched, as we are not widening the road near such structures.”

According to HAML, roads are being widened to 100 ft as per the GHMC master plan. However, at metro station locations, the roads are being widened to 120 ft. The current width of the road varies from 50 ft to 60 ft from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction, while it is 80 ft from Shalibanda Junction to Chandrayangutta.

Thus, the affected portion of each property in the majority of cases will be about 20–25 ft from Darulshifa to Shalibanda and about ten ft from Shalibanda to Chandrayangutta. The affected area may increase at station locations and in sections with sharp curves, said officials.