Land Dispute Near Temples in Nadi Agraharam: Collector Steps In to Resolve Tensions Over Proposed Commercial Construction

Gadwal: A serious land dispute has emerged in Nadi Agraharam village of the Gadwal constituency, where the community hall situated between the Santana Venugopala Swamy and Chennakeshava Swamy temples, along with the adjacent land, has become the center of controversy.

Local villagers allege that a few individuals have claimed to have purchased the land in the name of certain royals and are preparing to construct commercial buildings on it. However, the villagers have been opposing any such commercial development for a long time, citing religious and cultural significance of the area.

They pointed out that the space in front of the temples is already inadequate to accommodate the influx of devotees during major religious occasions such as Ekadashi and other festivals. Hundreds of devotees arrive to perform Ganga Pooja and bathe in the Krishna River, creating a need for open space to park vehicles and for movement. Villagers demand that the land beside the community hall be preserved exclusively for religious and public use, restricting its use to the existing guest house only.

Despite ongoing protests, the villagers claim they are being harassed with false police cases and pressure tactics. They also state that the land dispute is currently under litigation in the court. They have appealed to the district administration to prevent the commercial construction activity and protect the sanctity of the area.

Responding to their concerns, the District Collector assured the villagers that efforts would be made to resolve the issue amicably. He acknowledged the lack of communal harmony in the village due to the ongoing conflict and promised to send the Additional Collector to the village to mediate and resolve the dispute. He directed that both parties should work together in a spirit of cooperation to reach a fair settlement regarding the land in question.

With the Additional Collector’s visit expected soon, the villagers are hopeful that a peaceful and just resolution will be found, preserving the spiritual significance and communal utility of the space.