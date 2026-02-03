Lapses at govt hospital leaves pregnant women in the lurch

Nagarkurnool: Irregular attendance and lack of time discipline by the PP Unit staff at the Nagarkurnool District General Hospital has been causing severe inconvenience to pregnant women, postnatal mothers, newborns, and children coming for vaccination over the past several days.

As per norms, the PP Unit staff are required to be present at the designated centre in the Government District General Hospital by 9:00 am. However, it is alleged that the staff often fail to arrive even by 12 noon, leaving mothers and infants waiting for hours.

On Monday, even by 10:00 am, neither the PP Unit Medical Officer nor any staff were present, and the vaccination room was found locked. Pregnant women, lactating mothers, and parents carrying newborns were forced to wait outdoors, facing considerable hardship.

Patients alleged that this has become a routine issue for the past few days, and the absence of supervision by higher authorities has worsened the situation. Due to the delay, pregnant women and mothers visiting the hospital for medical consultation and vaccination services are compelled to wait for long hours.

It is further alleged that the PP Unit Medical Officer also serves as the Medical Officer at Tadoor, resulting in similar lapses at both locations. Despite repeated complaints and allegations, higher officials have reportedly failed to initiate any action, leading to murmurs and dissatisfaction within the Health Department.

Patients and attendants have demanded immediate action against the concerned Medical Officer and absentee staff. The prevailing situation, they said, is highly unfortunate and reflects poorly on maternal and child healthcare services.

Affected mothers expressed anguish over the hardships they are facing and urged senior health officials to intervene immediately, take strict action against the erring staff, and ensure regular and timely functioning of the PP Unit.

Responding to the issue, District Medical and Health Officer Ravi Kumar said that such incidents were unfortunate. He stated that staff had been immediately arranged to ensure services were restored. He also assured that an inquiry would be conducted into the matter and that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.