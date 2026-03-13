Law and order key to $3T goal, says Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the police department has a key role in helping the state achieve its target of a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. The Deputy CM participated in pre-budget meetings with the Home Department and later with Industries and IT departments, along with Minister Dudilla Sridhar Babu, where he made several key suggestions.

He said that as a large number of investors are coming forward to invest in the state, maintaining law and order has become extremely important. In this regard, he instructed Home Department officials not to allow even the slightest lapse and to ensure that every development remains under constant surveillance.

He also assured that the state government would extend full support and cooperation to the Home Department in carrying out its responsibilities.

The Deputy CM stated that Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a leading global city and several reforms are being implemented to support this growth. As part of these reforms, he suggested that the use of Electric Vehicles (EVs) should be gradually increased in the police department. Bhatti Vikramarka further stated that achieving the three-trillion-dollar economy target by 2047 requires adopting the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, and he advised the Industries Department to prepare plans accordingly.

Along with CURE and PURE, he said equal priority must be given to RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy) for the state’s comprehensive development. He directed officials to formulate plans to attract large-scale investments and industries in the RARE sector. IT and Industries Minister Dudilla Sridhar Babu stated that the state ranks first in the country with 41 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and said the government will continue to support maintaining this momentum.