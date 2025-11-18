Lawyers appeal to Minister for reopening of renovated Makthal Civil Court

Mahabubnagar: The long-awaited inauguration of the newly renovated Civil Judge Court in Makthal may soon gain momentum, as a delegation of local lawyers appealed to State Sports and Fisheries Minister Vakati Srihari to fast-track the process.

A team of advocates from Makthal met the Minister at the Secretariat on Monday and submitted their request, stressing the urgent need to make the upgraded court building operational for the convenience of litigants and lawyers.

Even though the Court building is upgraded and renovated long back, the concerned authorities have not taken measures to inaugurate and bring into operation. The local lawyers decided to approach the minister for his intervention.

Responding immediately, Minister Srihari discussed the matter with Papireddy, Secretary of the Law department, and apprised him of the concerns raised by the advocates. Assuring swift action, Papireddy promised that all pending formalities related to the court’s inauguration would be completed at the earliest.

The delegation included prominent lawyers Dattatreya, Anand, Surender, Ramamohan, Mohan Yadav, Suryanarayana, and others.