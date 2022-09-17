Leave fear of Razakars & celebrate Telangana Liberation Day, says Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that some people were still having the fear of Rajakars even after 75 years of Independence.

"We request them to shun that fear from their mind and celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day with patriotism and pride," he said during Telangana Liberation Day celebrations officially organized by the Central government at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad here.

Speaking after reviewing the parade of the central forces and cultural troupes from Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, he said that after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day celebrations officially, everyone in Telangana started organising the celebrations.

"Whatever be the name, the celebrations are organised for the first time after 75 years on September 17," Shah said. Some people earlier promised to organize the celebrations officially but after coming to power the same promise made to people was forgotten.

He also advised to make a documentation of the sacrifices made by the people while fighting against rajakars in the princely State of Hyderabad with some areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The documentation would enable the future generations to know about the sacrifices made to get freedom from the Nizam's rule.

The main objective of the Central government to organize celebrations was to help the future generations to know about the atrocities faced by the people during the Nizam's rule and struggle launched to get freedom from Nizam's rule, Shah said.

It was the first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who started military action against the Nizam's rule in the name of Operation Polo and annexed Hyderabad with the Union of India.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, earlier welcoming the chief guest Shah and two other dignitaries Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu, recalled the sacrifices made by the people of Telangana while fighting against rajakars.

The celebrations were not conducted for the last 75 years during the rule of Congress, TDP and TRS due to various reasons but for the first time the Central government organized Telangana Liberation Day officially, he said.

Eight crore people waited for this day to watch the celebrations and the Central government conducted them on a spectacular note even though many parties ignored it. On September 17, 1948, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hoisted the national flag in Telangana and after 74 years, Amit Shah hoisted the national flag, he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid rich tributes to India's first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was responsible for unification of Nizam-ruled princely state into the Indian Union, on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day celebrations her.

Participating as a chief guest, Amit Shah earlier unfurled the national flag and received guard of honour at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad. He also offered tributes to martyrs of the Telangana armed struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Kishan Reddy stated that the Modi government is organising Telangana Liberation Day celebrations officially for the first time after 75 years of India achieving independence.

In Karimnagar, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar hoisted national flag at party office here and wished people of Telangana. Addressing a gathering, he came down heavily on TRS government. He found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for declaring holiday to government offices and educational institutions on Telangana Liberation Day.