Left parties celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary

Mahbubnagar: The Left parties including CPI, CPM and New Democracy celebrated the 123rd birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on Thursday in Mahbubnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI Mahbubnagar district secretary Paramesh Goud said that youth must take Subash Chandra Bose as inspiration and must work towards bringing new change in the contemporary politics. He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was creating barriers among the communities by brining in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and causing confusion and fear among the minority population.

"The BJP government has completely failed in taking up the development and welfare of the people and rather trying to create rifts between communities in the country by bringing in the NPR, NCR and CAA, which are all against the secular ethos of our country and Constitution. The BJP is trying to spread a fear among the Muslims and trying to impose Hindutva as proposed by the Rashtriaya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The CPI and all those who are secular are opposing these acts of the Central government," said Paramesh Goud.

The CPI leader said that while the GDP growth is dwindling with every passing year, the BJP government had completely failed to create jobs, invite industrial investment and instead has raised the prices of commodities in the country. "Modi had promised 1 crore jobs every year, recovery of black money and development. But today, everything is reversed and instead the government is adopting divide and rule policy," alleged the CPI leader.

He urged the youth and the public to get inspired by the teachings of Subash Chandra Bose and asked them to raise their voices and concerns and get united to fight the fascist forces in the country.

"Modi is privatising every government institution and allowed 100 Foreign Direct Investment in many government and public sector organisations. This is nothing but handing over our rights to foreign companies, who will once again plunder our resources as the British did a century ago," observed Goud.