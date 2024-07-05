Let's achieve the goals of Sampurnata Abhiyan together: District Collector Jitesh V. Patil

Badradri kothagudem distic: Collector Jitesh V said that the goals of NITI Aayog's integrity campaign should be achieved in a coordinated manner in the district. Patil said. The District Collector was the chief guest at the program organized by NITI Aayog Aspirational District and Aspirational Mandal Aspirational Blog Program at Gundal on Friday.Jitesh V. Patil participated. Earlier, the collector participated in an awareness rally organized from Gundala village junction to the primary health center. After that, he pledged with the students and officials that he would do my part to transform our district from an aspirational district to an inspiring district. Five types of saplings were planted in the premises of the government hospital.

Later the District Collector said that in the coming daysAll infrastructure facilities will be provided in all Anganwadi Centers across the district. The officials have been directed to ensure that the teachers in the Anganwadi centers accurately record the weight of the children and to identify the SAM/MAM children and pay special attention to them. ASHA and ANMs should identify pregnant women and register them at the health center before the first trimester, and ensure that all types of vaccinations are correct for the children.The officials were advised to pay special attention to the frying during the time. The women of the community suggested that by installing a sewing machine motor and making school uniforms, they could do more with less labor.

The collector suggested that by teaching children by comparing the lessons in the book with the things happening in our daily life, it will be useful for the children to have more understanding and learn the lessons easily.Officials want to work together to put the district at the first position in Sampurnat Abhiyan. Officials working at the field level, employees, Anganwadi staff, Asha, health workers, panchayat secretaries and teachers should coordinate and take necessary measures, he said.

As a part of this program, it was conducted on the topic of Effect of nutrition on students in government schools at mandal levelCertificates of appreciation were handed over to the winning students as part of the essay competitions by the hands of the collector. Women and Child Welfare Department conducted Srimantam for six pregnant women under their auspices .

In this program, the Collector inspected the stalls set up by the departments of Health Nutrition, Education, Agriculture etc. and gave suitable suggestions. Later visited Anganwadi center in Jaggu ThandaThey inquired about the facilities provided to children and pregnant women and the distribution of nutritious food. It is suggested to set up a tank for water storage in the Anganwadi center.



After that he visited Kanchanapally sports school and interacted with the students there. The students were asked about the sports ground and required infrastructure.



Local organizations in this programAdditional Collector Vidyachandana, CPO Srinivasa Rao, Women and Child Welfare Officer Witesh, District Medical Officer Bhaskar Naik, District Education Officer Venkateswara Chari, Aspirational Blog Fellow Navaneeth and Anganwadi teachers, activists, medical staff, Asha workers, ANMs, school students etc. participated.



