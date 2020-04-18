Lift cases filed on Congress leaders, demands Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Friday demanded the State government to lift cases slapped on its leaders during the lockdown period so that they could be free to instil confidence among the people.



PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders participated in a video conference held by AICC incharge general secretary RK Khuntia.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that while the Congress has been making constructive suggestions on anti-corona operations, the ruling party uses it politically. He made it clear that situation could not be understood unless tests are done on a large scale.

He alleged that Ministers and TRS leaders have been violating lockdown rules freely and touring the red zones. On the other hand, the police have been slapping cases on the Congress leaders who are taking up relief activities. Bhatti Vikramarka condemned filing of cases on MLA P Veeraiah and alleged that the government failed to provide relief to the people. Congress leaders demanded the government to withdraw cases immediately. They said that out of total 8 lakh migrant workers about 3 lakh have been helped with rice and Rs 500 cash. They said that out of 87 lakh ration card holders, money and rice have been supplied only to 74 lakh. Still the poor who do not have ration cards were not provided with any relief.

Rapid random tests should be conducted so that there could not be a spurt in the cases after the lockdown is lifted. The government should follow the advices of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Agriculture produce has come on a large scale to the markets and government is not prepared to buy them. NREGS workers should be given wages for 21 days as being demanded by party president Sonia Gandhi.