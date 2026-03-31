Literacy as Liberation: Telangana’s ‘Amma Ku Aksharamala’ drives women’s empowerment

Hyderabad: In a transformative step toward inclusive development, the Telangana Government’s ‘Amma Ku Aksharamala’ programme is redefining women’s empowerment by bringing literacy back into the lives of thousands, who once missed out on formal education. The initiative, led by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty), is emerging as a powerful model of community-based learning across the state.

Focused primarily on Self-Help Group (SHG) members, the programme has witnessed an overwhelming response. Over 7,01,357 women enrolled, while 6,31,656 appeared for the recent literacy test, reflecting an impressive participation rate of nearly 90 percent. This high turnout highlights the growing confidence among women and the effectiveness of grassroots mobilisation.

The programme is especially impactful for middle aged and elderly women, who were unable to complete their schooling due to family responsibilities. By conducting classes at the village level through SHGs, the initiative ensures accessibility and creates a supportive environment for learning. Community involvement forms the backbone of this effort.

Volunteers and Community Resource Persons (CRPs) play a key role in mentoring learners, with each village training dozens of women through a small group of dedicated volunteers. The participation of family members as volunteers further strengthens the learning ecosystem, making education a shared social effort. The 16 week training programme, launched in October 2025, adopts a simple and practical teaching methodology using visual aids, real life examples, and interactive learning techniques.

Women gradually progress from basic identification skills to reading and writing, building confidence along the way. Beyond literacy, the programme opens pathways to higher education, including eligibility for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, thereby improving employment prospects and financial independence.

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare, Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, emphasized that education is the strongest tool for empowerment. She noted that Amma Ku Aksharamala is not just a programme, but a movement transforming lives and strengthening society through education.