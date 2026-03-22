Litmus test for AICC gen secy Meenakshi

Hyderabad: AICC general secretary Meenakshi Natarajan, known for her simplicity, discipline and strong loyalty to the Congress, is facing a crucial test over the issue involving senior leader and former minister T Jeevan Reddy. Meenakshi Natarajan is currently in Hyderabad, and party leaders are closely watching to see whether she will be able to resolve the Jeevan Reddy issue.

Jeevan Reddy, who has served the party for over four decades, is also regarded as a committed and disciplined leader. However, his growing dissatisfaction has triggered intense discussions within party circles on whether Natarajan will succeed in persuading him to remain in the Congress.

As part of her efforts, Natarajan deputed ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Adluri Laxman Kumar to meet Jeevan Reddy in Jagtial, it is learnt.

Despite their outreach, Jeevan Reddy reportedly made it clear that he would reconsider only if the party distances itself from the 10 defected BRS MLAs—a demand that poses a significant challenge for the leadership.

Party insiders say it remains uncertain whether the high command will permit such intervention, making the situation more complex for Natarajan.

A senior leader noted that ahead of the 2023 elections, the Congress lost veteran leader Ponnala Laxmaiah, but the party did not respond with similar urgency as it is doing now, as it was not in power then.Laxmaiah had cited an “unjust environment” and alleged neglect of BC leaders before joining the BRS. At the time, Manikrao Thakre was AICC in-charge.

With the Congress now in power in Telangana, leaders believe the stakes are higher. Whether Meenakshi Natarajan can resolve the crisis and retain Jeevan Reddy, who is also reportedly gearing up to join BRS party, remains to be seen, making it a defining moment in her role as the party’s high command representative in the state.