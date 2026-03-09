Lobbying in sports bodies hurting young talent: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that lobbying and monetary influence in sports bodies were denying fair opportunities to talented sportspersons.

He cited the situation in the Hyderabad Cricket Association as an example and said such practices were damaging genuine talent.

The Union Minister made the remarks while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Prime Minister Sansad Khel Mahotsav held in Karimnagar.

He said the Centre under Narendra Modi was planning a decade-long Khelo India Mission to promote sports and strengthen infrastructure across the country. The initiative, he said, would focus on identifying sporting talent, improving coaching systems, integrating sports science and organising large-scale competitions and leagues to encourage a sporting culture.

The week-long sports competitions were organised from March 1 to 7 at Ambedkar Stadium for athletes from the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Winners from various Assembly segments were honoured during the concluding ceremony held at Hotel Trida near the district Collectorate, where Bandi Sanjay distributed prizes.

He said sports play a vital role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle as they improve physical fitness, reduce stress and help develop discipline, teamwork and leadership qualities among youth.

Several leaders attended the event, including BJP Karimnagar district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Kolagani Srinivas and Deputy Mayor Sunil Rao, along with party leaders, corporators and programme coordinators.