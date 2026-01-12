Lodh Kshatriya advocates unite to form welfare assn for social justice

Hyderabad: With the objective of uniting legal professionals from the Lodh Kshatriya community and launching organised efforts for social welfare, the Lodh Kshatriya Welfare Advocate Association has been formally constituted.

At a programme held near Rani Avanti Bai Chowk, senior advocate Mahesh Singh was unanimously elected as the Chief Patron, while Sunil Singh was chosen as the President of the Association. Other key appointments include senior advocate Chandrashekhar Singh as General Secretary, Sudhir Singh as Vice President, Sukhraj Singh as Joint Secretary, and Vishal Singh as Treasurer.

Addressing the gathering, Mahesh Singh stated that the Association is a symbol of the collective strength of advocates within the community. He noted that the Lodh Kshatriya community faces several legal, social, and educational challenges, and that legal professionals have a crucial role in addressing them. He announced that the Association would prioritise providing free legal aid to the needy, mentoring youth, and conducting legal awareness programmes, calling for total unity to achieve community development.

President Sunil Singh emphasised that the primary objective of the body is to safeguard the interests of advocates while fighting for the constitutional rights of the community. He assured members that the organisation would function strictly within the legal framework to address issues concerning social justice, education, employment, and land rights. He further appreciated the pivotal role played by advocate Vishal Singh in the formation of the Association.

Advocate Arvind Singh added that the Association must remain vigilant regarding political developments and be prepared to fight legal battles to protect ancestral lands and rights. The event was attended by several prominent legal professionals, including Santosh Singh, Parmesh Singh, Nitesh Singh, Navneet Singh, Kishore Singh, Shivraj Singh, Abhishek Singh, Pratibha Singh, Nandini Singh, and Durga Singh.