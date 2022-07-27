Lord Brahma can't save CM KCR's imminent poll defeat: Eatala

Hyderabad: Reiterating Union Home Minister Amit Shah's challenge to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender asserted on Tuesday that the party was prepared to take on him and his party in the election fray and dared him to take the challenge.

Addressing the media here, he asked KCR to step down and go for polls as people have lost confidence in him and his government and waiting to bury TRS whenever elections come. "Lord Brahma can't save KCR (from an imminent defeat). People don't like see even his face," he claimed.

The former Health minister said in Huzurabad he had fought and defeated the CM and acted as "Sarvantharyami", who deployed his whole entourage of chieftains, misusing the police and official machinery and spent tonnes of money to defeat me. "I challenged to fight KCR in Gajwel as I felt that gives meaning to my life."

Eatala said the TRS chief is a self-aggrandiser who tells his MLAs that they don't have to worry about their winning in elections as it is "my plans, my schemes and my thinking, " would make them win. When the TRS chief claims to be omnipotent and omnipresent, why is he conducting surveys on his MLAs, he asked.

The former minister took strong exception to several TRS MLAs and leaders using abusive language in their political rhetoric saying," KCR could not respond to my questions and my challenges made on several issues. He is fielding his enslaved and spineless coached parrots to go to the media to celebrate by abusing me and insulting me."

He said he doesn't want to take names of enslaved MLAs; but wanted to ask those abusing him to remember their own history. Eatala said the Chennuru MLA had a history of abusing the CM when there was no sign from the TRS chief to bring him out on bail from jail. It was he who had to do the job. "Similarly, another MLA accusing him is a political chameleon who goes wherever he gets an opportunity and jumped from TRS to another party and came back. Another has a different character and is scoffed at by people for sporting shorts going around in a village creating nuisance.

Eatala questioned the TRS MLAs abusing him as to why they are not demanding the CM on issuance of RoFR pattas to girijans? "Also, why are they not questioning the government for taking over thousands of acres of assigned pattas issued to dalits decades ago?

He alleged that KCR distastes people with independent thinking and questioning. He funded the Opposition nominees to defeat such candidates of his own party during elections in Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad and Karimnagar, and he alone survived.

He asked Finance Minister T Harish Rao as to where he got Rs 600 crore within six months to spend in Huzurabad.

He alleged that the State government had deposited crores ahead of elections with the district collector for Dalit Bandhu by selling Kokapet lands. The TRS chief had sent funds during elections in AP, Karnataka, Bihar and UP, while people in Telangana don't receive old age and widow pensions, KCR Kits, or salaries to employees on time. Eatala asked the CM why he had appointed him as Finance and Health minister if he was so corrupt?