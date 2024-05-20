Live
Lord Laksmi Narasimha Swamy birth celebrations begins on a grand scale at Yadagirigutta
Yadagirigutta: Arrangements have been made for the annual birth anniversary celebrations of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy from May 20 to May 22 at the temple town of at Yadagirigutta.
Chief priest Nallandigal Lakshminarasimhacharya said that the celebrations begins on Monday morning with Vishvaksena worship, swasthivachana and ankurarparna rituals in the evening.
Devotees already made serpentine queues at Yadadri temple on Sunday. The roads, parking area, Vrata Mandapam, Pushkarini Praganam and Mandapams inside the spiritual wada were crowded.
The temple Executive Officer said that the break darshan was canceled due to heavy traffic. The famous temple in Telangana has collected and income of Rs.85,33,262 from the devotees.
