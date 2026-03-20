Lorry carrying mangoes overturns, traffic disrupted on NH-44

A road accident occurred on National Highway 44 near SV IT College in Raptadu of Anantapur district on Friday, causing traffic disruption in the area.

According to reports, a lorry transporting a load of mangoes lost control and overturned on the highway. The impact led to the fruit being scattered across the road, obstructing vehicular movement for some time.

Traffic flow along the busy route was affected as authorities worked to clear the road and restore normalcy. Meanwhile, several locals gathered at the spot and took away mangoes that had fallen from the vehicle.

The cleaner of the lorry sustained minor injuries in the incident and was provided basic medical attention. Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.