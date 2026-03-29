Lorry owners take to streets in Kodad, accuse govt of exploitation

Suryapet: Tension prevailed in Kodad town of Telangana’s Suryapet district on Saturday as lorry owners staged a massive protest and blocked traffic on the busy Khammam highway, demanding the immediate cancellation of GO No. 60. The agitation, organised under the banner of the Lorry Owners Association, drew a large number of transporters who assembled near the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) office and voiced strong opposition to what they described as “unfair policies” of the transport department.

In a dramatic escalation, several protesters resorted to a semi-nude demonstration to highlight their grievances and attract the attention of authorities. The agitators alleged that lorry owners were being exploited in the name of mandatory radium stickers. They claimed that stickers originally priced at around Rs 1,000 were being sold for as high as Rs 8,000 after licences were reportedly granted to private companies, placing an undue financial burden on small operators.

Raising slogans against the government, the protesters accused officials of favouring private firms and imposing arbitrary rules that adversely affected their livelihoods.

As part of their demonstration, some protesters also removed flex banners installed near online service centres, expressing anger over what they termed as collusion between authorities and private agencies.

The road blockade caused disruption to vehicular movement on the Khammam highway for a considerable period, with police stepping in to manage the situation and restore traffic flow.

Despite the tense atmosphere, no untoward incidents were reported.

Lorry drivers and owners said that the transport department’s policies were pushing them into financial distress and warned of intensifying their agitation if their demands were not addressed.

They urged the government to immediately withdraw GO No. 60 and ensure that small vehicle owners were not subjected to additional financial burdens.