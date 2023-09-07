Low-lying areas in city still reel under water

Followingheavy rain several low-lying areas are still reeling under water. They are struggling due to water stagnation. Vehicles have damaged the overflowing manholes.

The incessant rainfall has brought distress to the denizens residing in low-lying areas in the city. Their life has come to a standstill due to flooding. The deluge was witnessed in Boduppal, Gajularamaram, Uppal, Panchwati Colony, OU Colony, Fatehnagar, Maisammaguda (in Medchal), East Anand Bagh, Nagole, Ayyappa Colony, Jawaharnagar, Kukatpally and many colonies in the north and eastern parts.

People living close to nalas and in low-lying areas near lakes have urged the civic body to immediately take up a drive to clear garbage. Nagole and surrounding areas in the LB Nagar constituency are flooded with sewage along with rain water after heavy rain.

Residents allege that they face a similar situation in every monsoon season. Almost all manholes and major nalas are overflowing and overflooding across localities with dirty water gushing out of manholes.

“For last four years, the situation in the colony has been similar. Authorities have failed to resolve the issue permanently; residents face problems in every monsoon,” said Teja of Gajularamaram, who was seen clearing water from his house. Since Tuesday a heavy chemical foam accumulated in streets of Shirdinagar and Dharaninagar of Kukatpally. The foam had collected due to heavy rain on Tuesday.According to the residents, the sewage passing beside the colonies got mixed with chemical waste from nearby industries; the foam was formed by rainwater reacting to chemicals.

The foam caused a lot of inconvenience to the locals. They say the local body authorities inspected the place on Tuesday evening but yet nothing has been done to clear the foam. The netizens posted their grievances on social media and complained about flooding in the area. “Same problem in each rainy season in Gajularamaram area, still no proper solution,” Shiva Reddy posted on X (formerly Twitter). ApparaoAkki wrote “The streets of Gajularamaram area look like rivulets after heavy rains.”

“Houses are submerged in flood water caused by rain, residents of Anjali Gardens in Manikonda suffer,” posted Anjan Kumar. Following the heavy flooding residents are using hashtag where is KTR 'whereisktr' This is trending in the city.