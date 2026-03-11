LPG supply remains stable in TG: Civil Supply Dept

Civil Supply Department officials on Tuesday confirmed that LPG cooking gas supply for domestic and commercial sectors in Telangana remained normal. Commissioner Stephen Raveendra told reporters that stringent action will be taken against those found hoarding or black marketing cylinders.

He stated that 2.3 lakh cylinders were daily supplied by Oil Marketing Companies and urged the public not to panic. Asked if there has been any disruption amid the conflict in West Asia, he said things are going on smoothly and the situation is comfortable at present.

While Telangana is stable, the Centre has formed a committee to examine supply issues after a sudden shortage of commercial cylinders alarmed the hospitality sector. Restaurant associations warned eateries could shut down if supplies are not restored. As the widening conflict in West Asia disrupted global fuel lifelines, including LPG, the government has prioritised domestic cooking gas supply to households.

This led to a supply crunch for hotels and restaurants which use market priced commercial LPG. Stephen Raveendra reassured citizens that authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure no disruptions occur within the state during this period of global uncertainty.