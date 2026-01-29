Madhu Yashki alleges BRS leaders set up US firms during statehood movement

Former MP and TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yashki Goud has alleged that while the people of Telangana were sacrificing their lives for statehood, prominent BRS leaders KTR, Harish Rao, and Kavitha were busy establishing companies in America.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Goud claimed these firms were set up as early as 2010. He further slammed Kavitha, asserting she began amassing wealth during the statehood movement and continued to do so upon her return to active politics, even appointing personal assistants in every district at the time.

Goud stated that the Congress party currently holds a strong position, whereas the BRS and BJP have weakened. He accused certain police officers of acting as political activists under the previous BRS regime to illegally accumulate wealth. He quipped that the ‘friendly policing’ promoted by the BRS was, in reality, friendly only toward drug peddlers.

Goud also raised concerns about current police conduct, claiming some officers are more focused on land settlements than law and order. He criticised ‘midnight arrests’ as a ploy to grab headlines, much like the tactics used during the BRS administration.

While acknowledging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to following democratic and legal procedures, Goud warned that some officers are tarnishing the current government’s image through improper investigative methods.

He reminded the bureaucracy that the leadership has changed and that CM Revanth Reddy is now in power. Goud strongly condemned any arrest made without following due procedure and urged all officials to perform their duties strictly in accordance with the Constitution.