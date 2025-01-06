Madire Narsing Rao Named Telangana President of Samajwadi Party SC/ST Cell

To strengthen its presence in Telangana, the Samajwadi Party has appointed Madire Narsing Rao as the President of its SC/ST Cell for the state. The appointment was formalized at the party's national office in Lucknow, where the letter of designation was handed over by Vyasa Ji Gound, the National President of the Samajwadi Party, and former minister.

The decision, made under the directives of the party's National President Akhilesh Yadav, underscores the party’s commitment to empowering marginalized communities and expanding its influence in southern states.

During the ceremony, Narsing Rao, accompanied by senior social activist and party leader Dandu Boyina Nitya Kalyan Yadav, met Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters. Yadav emphasized the importance of engaging youth, women, and farmers to strengthen the party's base in Telangana. He encouraged Narsing Rao to promote the Samajwadi Party's vision of inclusive development and social justice among Dalits and Adivasis.

Dandu Boyina Nitya Kalyan Yadav announced plans for large-scale membership drives and social initiatives in Greater Hyderabad to bolster the party’s outreach.

Expressing his gratitude, Narsing Rao thanked Akhilesh Yadav for entrusting him with the responsibility. He pledged to work diligently towards spreading the principles of the Samajwadi Party and implementing programs that resonate with the aspirations of marginalized communities across the state.

The event also witnessed the participation of prominent leaders, including Rahul Nigam Vasi, National President of the Majdoor Sabha, who extended his support to the new appointee.

This strategic appointment reflects the party’s intention to carve a stronger foothold in Telangana by prioritizing social equity and grassroots engagement.