Mahabubabad: Live ammo seized from 3 militants

Mahabubabad: The police arrested three militants and seized a huge cache of live ammunition (bullets) stashed in a dump based on information provided by them.

The arrested were identified as Bandi Sudhakar of mamidigudem, Kalthi Sammaiah of Miryalapet and Poleboina Saraiah of Dubbagudem.

Revealing the details here on Sunday, the Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said that based on reliable information, the police apprehended the trio at Dubbagudem. "We had inputs that the trio was devising a plan to create unrest in the region as part of ongoing CPI-Maoist Martyrs' Week (July 28 to August 3).

He said that the police recovered 414 live ammunition stored in a dump at a roadside location near Ramaram-Ponugindla road. The ammunition included live rounds of .30-06 cartridges and SLR arms.

"Top Maoist leaders Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan, Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh and nine others kept these live ammunitions with the three militants some time ago," Koti Reddy said.

All the three militants have a record of assisting the outlawed Maoists over the years, the SP said. He commended the Special Branch, Gangaram and Kothaguda police for nabbing the trio.

"The Central Committee of the CPI-Maoist has been trying tooth and nail to spread its operation in Telangana by deputing its key leaders like Yapa Narayana, Bade Chokka Rao, Kankanala Raji Reddy, Kursam Mangu alias Bhadru and Koyyada Sammaiah alias Azad. Aiding them was the Gothi Koyas of Chhattisgarh," Koti Reddy said.

The SP appealed to people not to help the banned outfit which is trying to create unrest in Telangana.