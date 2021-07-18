Mahabubabad: Minister Satyavathi Rathod assures to help the man whose money was shredded by rats

Telangana minister Satyavathi Rathod responded to the incident where rats shred an old man's money who saved it for his treatment in the Mahabubabad district. The farmer was promised better medical care and money.



Going into details, surgery was inevitable due to a tumour in the abdomen of Bhukya Redya Naik of Indiranagar Colony, in Vennur Suburb of Mahabubabad mandal. As the doctors said it would cost Rs 4 lakh, in addition to the money he got by doing vegetable business, he also borrowed some money from others and gathered Rs 2 lakh and kept in a bag at home.

However, Redya, who opened the bag on the last Tuesday to go to the hospital, found all the notes were shredded by rats. The victim had approached all the banks in the district center for four days to exchange the money to which the bank officials refused and said that the money is not valid. They advised him that he should contact the Reserve Bank of India in Hyderabad.

Against this backdrop, the minister has come forward to help the old man with his treatment and the money he lost.