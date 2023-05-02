Live
Mahabubanagar: Manyam temple Utsavam to commence today
Highlights
The Manyam Konda Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Ustavam is all set to begin from May 3
Mahabubanagar : The Manyam Konda Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Ustavam is all set to begin from May 3.
According to Alahari Madhusudan Kumar, founding president of Manyamkonda Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, this year the temple authorities have decided to conduct the festivities in a grand manner. They will conclude on May 5.
As part of this festival, on the first day, Shudhi Punyahavachana, Ankurarpana, Sampana Thirumanjana, decoration and Hanumat Vahana Seva will be held. On the May 4, temple priests have decided to conduct Garudavahana Seva and on the third day and final day there will be Vasantotsavam and Avabrita Snanam.
