Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka comes down on State govt for neglecting public healthcare

Mahabubnagar: Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the State government of Telangana has left the health of people to the wind and said that despite thousands of people dying of coronavirus, the State government is behaving in a complete neglectful manner and has miserably failed in protecting the lives of people.



As a part of his State-wide tour to the districts to take stock of the healthcare situation and conditions of the people during the corona pandemic, the CLP leader reached Jadcherla mandal. While addressing the media in the evening, the congress leader said that the Telangana government has failed to fill up the vacancies and upgrade necessary facilities in the government hospitals.

"On one hand, thousands of people are dying of coronavirus, while on the other the State government is behaving completely insensitive to the situation. Many hospitals particularly in the districts and rural parts are reeling under pathetic conditions. With no adequate healthcare staff, the patients visiting the PHCs and even at the district hospitals are being diverted to other hospitals without even conducting the primary diagnosis. With this, the poor people suffering with various ailments are facing a tough situation.

We are demanding the government to immediately take up measures to make sure the healthcare situation is brought on to the track and save the people. Or else the Congress party will be compelled to take up a protest against the government until it comes to attend the people's health," said the CLP leader.

As a part of his tour to erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will visit the hospitals in Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Gadwal districts and take stock of the healthcare situation of the people.