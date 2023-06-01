Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS

Mahabubnagar: Lashing out at the BJP party at centre and BRS in the State, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka,during the 76thday of padayatra corner meeting in Dedinenipally village in Nagarkurnool districton Wednesday, said that the BJP, BRS are two sides of same coin and having secret pact with each other. Both party leaders criticize each other just to fool and hoodwink people.He said PM Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah have levelled corruption charges against BRS government, but because of their secret understanding not taking action.

Speaking at a Press Meet at Dedinenipalli, the CLP leader alleged that the BJP and BRS have clandestine understanding and are on same plank. They just level charges against each other only to hoodwink the people.

The BRS leaders in their 10-year rule had looted public wealth to last for 100 years. Yet Prime Minister Narender Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who charged the BRS government with unbridled corruption would not take any action against the KCR government, Bhatti pointed out.

Addressing media persons at Dedinepalli as part of his Padayatra that entered 76th day on Wednesday, the CLP leader said that people have clearly understood that BJP and BRS were one and the same and have to concern for people’s wellbeing.

He said that he had seen in his padayatra from Pippiri in Adilabad to Kollapur , lakhs of people in hundreds of villages were seething with anger against the BRS government. They voluntarily decided to put an end to KCR’s rule smacking of feudalism.

Asserting that the Congress Party would take inspiration from former Prime Minister Pandit Nehru, the architect of modern India, Mr.Bhatti said the party would achieve goals of Telangana State building social Telangana with progressive thoughts.

As part of ongoing re-alignment of political forces at the field level, people were gearing up to elect Congress Party candidates with huge majority. The Congress Party would win over 100 seats in Telangana, he predicted.

As it is becoming evident that the Congress Party would win not less than 100 seats in the next elections, BRS and BJP leaders were looking towards Congress Party. Emphasising on the promises of Congress Party, he said the construction of all projects on Krishna and Godavari that were taken up during the tenure of previous Congress government would be completed once the party came to power, he said.

Though the Congress Party completed Kalwakurthy lift irrigation project, its distributary canals, branch canals about 10 years ago, the BRS government neglected the project without digging irrigation channels/canals. The Congress party would complete the irrigation channels within one year of coming to power, he said.

The Congress government which completed Srisailam, Nettempadu, Nagarjuna Sagar and Bhima projects, would complete Palamur -Ranga Reddy lift irrigation project and also LakshmideviPalli Reservoir once it came to power in the next election to bring Krishna waters to agricultural lands, Bhatti asserted.

Similarly, at Tummidi Hatti on Godavari, PranahitaChevella project would be completed without delay. Water would be given to Devadula fully by completing Indira and Rajiv Sagar.