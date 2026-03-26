Mahabubnagar DCC Bank nears Rs 2.5k cr milestone, deposits touch Rs 489 Crore

Mahabubnagar: The General Body meeting of the Mahabubnagar District Cooperative Central Bank was held on 25 March 2026 at the bank’s head office in Mahabubnagar under the chairmanship of Person-in-Charge (PIC) Chairperson Khushboo Gupta.

Addressing the gathering, Khushboo Gupta stated that the bank’s total deposits had reached nearly rs489 crore as of 25 March, reflecting steady financial growth. She noted that the bank had disbursed rs753 crore in short-term agricultural loans and rs1,393 crore in long-term agricultural loans, apart from extending non-agricultural loans to farmers and other customers. She added that the bank had made notable progress in recoveries, reducing non-performing assets (NPAs) to 2.86 per cent.

She further informed that, with approval from the Reserve Bank of India, the bank would soon roll out UPI services for customers and expand its network by opening 14 new branches. Officials were instructed to focus on overdue loans and address financial imbalances in cooperative societies to strengthen the institution further.

Setting an ambitious target, Gupta said the bank aimed to achieve a business turnover of rs2,500 crore by 31 March 2026. She expressed satisfaction that the bank had already recorded a turnover of rs2,400 crore as of 23 March, indicating strong performance and consistent growth.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer K. Ravikanth Reddy, PIC chairpersons of primary agricultural cooperative societies across the undivided district, presidents of various cooperative bodies, and senior bank officials.