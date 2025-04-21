Mahabubnagar Fishermen Demand Urgent Reforms, Highlight Revenue Disputes Over Village Ponds

Mahabubnagar: In a significant appeal to district authorities, the Mudiraj Mahasabha of Mahabubnagar has urged immediate action to resolve revenue record discrepancies that are causing conflicts between villages over pond ownership, especially after administrative reorganization.

As part of the Praja Vani program held on Monday, District President Mettukadi Prabhakar Mudiraj, along with other leaders, submitted a representation to the Joint Collector, calling for swift redressal of issues affecting the livelihood of fishermen in the district. They highlighted that disputes have erupted in Chowdarpally village of Mahabubnagar mandal, where ponds are still registered under Dharmapur village in revenue records, despite village reorganization. This has led to clashes between the two village Panchayats over rights to fishery resources.

The association demanded that all such revenue records be corrected to reflect the current village boundaries, ensuring that ponds fall under the jurisdiction of the villages they are physically located in. They noted that similar issues exist in several other villages, causing confusion and tension among local communities.

In addition, the Mudiraj Mahasabha appealed for the repair and maintenance of ponds, especially during the current summer season. They urged authorities to complete jungle clearing and desilting works before the monsoon, enabling maximum water storage and supporting fish breeding.

They also pressed for the registration of pending Fishermen Cooperative Societies (FCS) and called for timely elections for DFCS and FCS bodies whose five-year terms have expired. These steps, they said, are essential for the democratic functioning and development of the fisheries sector.

Highlighting the need for economic empowerment, the association requested the provision of mobile fish vending vehicles on subsidy to unemployed youth. They also urged the government to facilitate working capital loans for young entrepreneurs in fish marketing and to offer training in value-added fish product manufacturing to enhance their skills.

Lastly, they appealed for the allocation of designated spaces in mandal and municipal centers to enable hygienic and organized fish sales.

District Vice President Pasula Srinivas Mudiraj, District Youth President A. Gangadhar, Town President T. Narasimhulu Mudiraj, and Krishna Mudiraj accompanied the delegation and stressed that timely action would ensure sustainable livelihoods and prevent further conflicts in the district.