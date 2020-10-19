Mahabubnagar: Govt failed to rescue farmers who lost crops: Congress

Mahabubnagar: Stressing that thousands of farmers across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district have lost their crops due to heavy rains, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) secretary and Devarkadra mandal Congress in-charge G Madhusudhan Reddy alleged that the State government has miserably failed to come to the rescue of poor farmers, who lost their crops due to the recent heavy rains in the district.

He alleged that the government has failed to pay agriculture Insurance premiums to the farmers this season and because of this, poor farmers, who were supposed to get their insurance claim for their crop damage due to Natural Calamities, are now couldn't claim it. Madhusudhan Reddy demanded the TRS government to pay immediately crop insurance premiums of the farmers and help them claim the insurance for their crop damage. Particularly, paddy crops across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar, have been extensively damaged. The district authorities must direct the agriculture officials to record the crop damage and send the report to the government for the claim, he stated.

Later, the Congress leader along with local party activists visited Kanduru village of Addakal mandal of Devarkadra constituency and inspected the damaged paddy crops of various farmers. He interacted with the farmers and learnt their problems and issues. He immediately called the agriculture department officials concerned and directed them to visit the fields and record the extent of damage.

The Congress leader stated that when the government is stressing the farmers to take up only those crops mentioned by it, then it becomes it responsibility to take pro-active measures to come to the rescue of the farmers during uncertainties and calamities.

Madhusudhan Reddy also warned the government that if it do not help the farmers, then the Congress leaders of Devarkadra mandal will be compelled to take up large scale agitation until the farmers get justice.