Mahabubnagar: TRS forcing BJP cadre to join it with blackmail tactics

Mahabubnagar: BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao alleged that the TRS was adopting blackmail and arm-twisting tactics to pressure and force the BJP activist to join their fold.

Taking part in voter registration programme for the Graduate MLC constituency elections, the BJP MLC alleged that the TRS was using police machinery to file false cases against the BJP leaders and harassing them and forcing them to join the TRS.

He warned of lodging a complaint against the TRS leaders with the Deputy General of Police (DGP) and urge him to direct the police to act in an unbiased manner while dealing with the cases against the

BJP cadre.

Later, MLC Ramachandra Rao hoisted BJP party flag at Kaman of Bhageeratha Colony in Mahabubnagar.

BJP district president Yerrashekhar, Pandurangareddy, senior BJP leaders Shiva Nayak, Potula Rajender Reddy, Sahiti Reddy and other leaders present on the occasion.