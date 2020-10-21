X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mahabubnagar: TRS forcing BJP cadre to join it with blackmail tactics

BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao and leaders during the Graduate MLC constituency voter registration programme in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday
x

BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao and leaders during the Graduate MLC constituency voter registration programme in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday

Highlights

BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao alleged that the TRS was adopting blackmail and arm-twisting tactics to pressure and force the BJP activist to join their fold

Mahabubnagar: BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao alleged that the TRS was adopting blackmail and arm-twisting tactics to pressure and force the BJP activist to join their fold.

Taking part in voter registration programme for the Graduate MLC constituency elections, the BJP MLC alleged that the TRS was using police machinery to file false cases against the BJP leaders and harassing them and forcing them to join the TRS.

He warned of lodging a complaint against the TRS leaders with the Deputy General of Police (DGP) and urge him to direct the police to act in an unbiased manner while dealing with the cases against the

BJP cadre.

Later, MLC Ramachandra Rao hoisted BJP party flag at Kaman of Bhageeratha Colony in Mahabubnagar.

BJP district president Yerrashekhar, Pandurangareddy, senior BJP leaders Shiva Nayak, Potula Rajender Reddy, Sahiti Reddy and other leaders present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X