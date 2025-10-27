Live
Mahabubnagar TUWJ(IJU) Members Celebrate Srigiri Vijay Kumar Reddy’s Victory as President of Hyderabad Press Club
Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar TUWJ(IJU) members joyously celebrated the victory of Srigiri Vijay Kumar Reddy, who was recently elected President of the Hyderabad Press Club in the latest elections. The union-backed candidate’s win was met with grand celebrations at the Mahabubnagar Press Club, where journalists cut a cake and distributed sweets to mark the occasion.
Leaders and members expressed their delight over Vijay Kumar’s success, noting that the TUWJ(IJU)-supported Friends Panel secured a resounding victory, strengthening the union’s presence and influence in the Press Club.
During the celebrations, senior leaders, including Chandra Sekhar Goud, Satish Reddy, and Katam Nagaraju Goud, reaffirmed their commitment to developing the Mahabubnagar Press Club fully and making it accessible to all members in the near future. They also highlighted TUWJ(IJU)’s continued efforts to protect journalists’ welfare, led by State President Virahat Ali and State Secretary Madhu Goud, who are dedicated to addressing professional challenges faced by journalists.
The event saw participation from prominent journalists such as Chikka Venkata Ramana, Srinivas, Meharaj, Vijay Kumar, Gokulam Venkatesh, Anil, Srikant, and Shiva, who joined hands to celebrate this milestone victory for the union.