Mahabubnagar: Women unsafe in BJP-ruled States, alleges CITU

Mahabubnagar: Staging a protest against the Central government's attitude in dealing with cases of violence, rape and atrocities against women in a lighter way, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) leaders along with various social and people's organisations took out a rally and blocked the road at Ambedkar crossroad in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday.

CITU leaders alleged that there is no safety for women in all the BJP ruled States, because of which more number of cases of rape, violence and killings being reported from the northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa in the last few months.

Participating in the protest, CITU district secretary Nallavelli Kurumurthy demanded the Central government to probe all atrocities cases against women by a sitting Judge and initiate stringent action against the culprits.

Refereeing the recent Hatras case in Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old Dalit girl was gang raped and brutally killed, the CITU leader took pot shots against the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh and Modi government at the Centre. He criticized that Yogi government is setting up hostels for cows and establishing Goshalas to protect them while Dalit, SC and ST women were being raped and killed by the upper caste people.

"Surprisingly, instead of coming to the rescue of the victims and their families, the BJP leaders including MLAs, MPs and Ministers are holding meetings and protests to cover up the atrocities and the State government is protecting those goons while suppressing the voices of victims and their families," he added.

Kurumurthy said it's a shame on part of Yogi and Modi governments, who miserably failed to protect the rights and safety of women in this country

The CITU leaders alleged that the BJP government is implementing Hindutva concept of RSS, VHP and other BJP affiliated organisations where they want women to be confined to kitchen and SCs, STs and other backward classes to be poor and suppressed.