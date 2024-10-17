Maharshi Valmiki's Birth Anniversary Celebrations held at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi

The birth anniversary of Maharshi Valmiki was commemorated with a special program at Telangana Bhavan, held in the Ambedkar Auditorium. The event was graced by Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy and Resident Commissioner Dr. Gaurav Uppal, who paid their respects by honoring Maharshi Valmiki's portrait.

The program saw enthusiastic participation from Bhavan officials and staff members, all joining in to celebrate the contributions and legacy of the revered sage. The occasion served as a reminder of Valmiki's influence on Indian literature and culture.























