Mahashivratri Special Darshan at Sri Eleshwara Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, Nagarjuna Sagar – The Island Shrine of Devotion

Nalgonda District: Sri Eleshwara Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple Konda Colony Nagarjuna Sagar The temple darshan will be available only for one day during Mahashivratri.

The Telangana Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department provides darshan to the devotees through special launches arranged from the Nagarjunasagar reservoir. The temple hill is surrounded by water and the temple surroundings are like an island.















